Letter: Brown’s victory was much more than just status quo

I am responding to Rod Watson’s commentary claiming that Mayor Byron Brown’s presumed victory over Democratic nominee India Walton was a vote for the status quo. It was not a vote for status quo; it was a vote for common sense. I would also remind Watson that his own newspaper deemed Walton as “dangerously inexperienced.”

Her inexperience was not her only problem. In politics, you are often judged by the company you keep. She didn’t do herself any favors by inviting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Cynthia Nixon to stump for her. For those unfamiliar with Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC, she is a divisive figure in Democratic Party who, at a recent gala, donned a dress with a slogan Tax the Rich emblazoned on the back – all the while she hobnobs with the same people she rails against. And then there is Nixon. Another member of the progressives, she lost the Democratic primary for governor to Andrew Cuomo in 2018. I need not say more.