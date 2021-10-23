 Skip to main content
Letter: Brown’s refusal to repair city streets speak volumes
Letter: Brown's refusal to repair city streets speak volumes

Donald Rumsfeld is famous for his quote:

“But there are also unknown unknowns, the ones we don’t know we don’t know.”

We could apply this to the long and current tenure of Mayor Byron Brown. There is a lot we don’t know but there are cracks in his armor. We can see some of those cracks in our city streets, in fact we can unfortunately feel them. They can jog our spines and the suspensions in our cars.

Now the mayor, who I have voted for several times, boasts about reducing taxes but isn’t that money that should have been used to maintain the streets and the infrastructure?

New pavements are nice but without work on the never ending erosion of the cracks repaving will never catch up. And doesn’t it make one wonder what else has been ignored to make him look good?

He misquotes India Walton but that is just another crack. So what do we know or think we know about the unknowns? It’s time for a change with the hope for a better city.

Ben Perrone

Buffalo

