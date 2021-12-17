Letter: Brown’s plan for Buffalo should not look the same

After 16 years in office, Mayor Byron W. Brown announces plans to “accelerate” development in all city neighborhoods. Is his plan business as usual, favoring a few large, well-connected developers? Or will he facilitate a development program that thoroughly uses the laws, tools, and human resources available to create a sustainable, beautiful, and equitable city?
Wishing for the latter, this Buffalo citizen would like to see Mayor Brown, the Common Council, the regulatory and advisory boards do the following: adhere to the City Comprehensive Plan and Unified Development Ordinance (aka Green Code); implement stronger enforcements for the mission and vision of the city preservation board; perform early and rigorous New York State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) standards; end the practice of promising land to developers; and, courageously just say no to patently bad ideas.
Brown may believe that his accelerated neighborhood development pronouncement is leadership. It is not.
Too many of us have lived with his leadership of needless demolitions, vacant lots, conventional construction as opposed to inspired architecture, willful disregard of the Green Code, and citizen cynicism that any plan is a “done deal.” True leadership would do the hard work to reverse these actions and perceptions.
If Brown does not believe that cynicism strangles his city, consider that in the recent mayoral election, only 42% of the 151,055 registered voters in Buffalo bothered to vote at all. And Mr. Mayor, it is North Buffalo, South Buffalo, East Side, West Side; not south side, north side.
Lorna Peterson
Buffalo