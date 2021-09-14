Letter: Brown’s blatant disrespect for rules, laws is on display

The Sept. 7 Another Voice writer is correct about Byron Brown’s disrespect of democracy. Perhaps even worse is his disrespect for our laws that he has sworn to protect and his City Hall appointees disregarding our laws.

I understand Brown a bit better now – he simply doesn’t want to follow all state election laws and many other laws.

His City Hall especially doesn’t like obeying our Freedom of Information Law (FOIL), State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) laws, the City’s Green Code and other sections of our Charter that may be inconvenient for him and his supporters.

Brown’s departments under James Comerford, Michael Finn, Timothy Ball, and Brendan Mehaffy, are all delinquent in complying with my FOIL requests. I’m not a lawyer but with help from the state’s Committee on Open Government I have had to inform City Hall of FOIL requirements when Brown’s staff have refused my access to documents and charged me over five times the allowed fees for some documents.