Letter: Brown, Paladino pretend not to support one another

Mayor Byron W. Brown and Carl Paladino have been trying to persuade the public that they don’t have a close relationship. After Brown lost the June primary to India Walton, Paladino’s long history of racism and bigotry reflected badly on him; as a result, he made a big show of rejecting Paladino’s support. Clearly, he didn’t think the public would remember or know about the many donations and business deals between the two men – or the many tax breaks benefitting Paladino’s business interests.

In August, it was Paladino’s turn to tell local news outlets that he was done with the mayor. Yet just a few weeks later, he sent out an invitation to a Brown fundraiser held at one of his properties and asked the hundreds of folks on his email list to “join us” in donating to the mayor’s campaign. Buffalo voters see through Brown and Paladino’s weak attempts to distance themselves from one another.

We haven’t forgotten all the times Paladino, like his mentor Donald Trump, used racist and homophobic slurs. The fact is the mayor and Paladino have had each other’s backs for years. Buffalo deserves a mayor who isn’t beholden to rightwing extremists.

I write as a resident of Buffalo and as a Buffalo Public Schools parent. We deserve better.

Rachel Ablow

Buffalo