Letter: Brown needs to target reductions in city poverty

Since moving to Buffalo 2005 I've voted for Byron Brown in every mayoral election except for this year. The alternative represented by India Walton appealed strongly because the improvements in this town recently have all gone to benefit the already comfortable. It's past time to place greater effort towards lowering the 26 percent poverty rate which has held throughout Brown's four terms.

If Brown is smart he'll require his corporate and developer allies to pay a little more tax and then earmark much of all corporate taxes toward grants and low-interest loans for start-up businesses in the least developed sectors of Buffalo. This is the kind of re-thinking of priorities Walton represented. Brown could cement a better legacy if he cuts poverty in Buffalo significantly in his fifth term.