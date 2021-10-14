Letter: Brown must work harder to secure this writer’s vote

I am a Delaware district voter. If Mayor Byron Brown wants my vote and, I would hope, the votes of others he will have to correct the inner city housing problem I witnessed as I drove from South Buffalo to North Buffalo along Bailey Avenue. I wasn’t shielded by traveling Route 198 or another highway that bypasses this part of town. I was especially remorseful on the block between Doat and Genesee streets. It is a short block with homes in chronic disrepair.

I was saddened when I saw three elementary-aged students, backpacks in tow, entering their front door. The porch was falling into the ground, plastic was covering windows and it looked like a miserable place to come home to. However, if it is all that you know, it is your castle. This is not good enough for the citizens of Buffalo, the city Brown touts as having a renaissance. This renaissance must also occur for the children who live in the inner city. This eyesore is his eyesore. He has the ability to use his corporate connections, the laws, policies and developers to correct the living conditions for many Buffalo Public Schools students and their families.