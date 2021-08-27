Letter: Brown is misusing terms to cast Walton as villain

Let’s get something straight: Capitalism and socialism are economic systems. Authoritarianism and democracy are political systems. Socialism isn’t inherently authoritarian. Capitalism is not inherently democratic. These terms are oft-times cobbled to confuse voters on issues to negatively define an opponent. The Paladino types are hard-wired to authoritarian capitalism where money is the deity. The Waltons to Democratic socialism where, among other things, the common good is helped by shared support and empathy for those less fortunate.

When Brown labeled her as a “radical socialist,” he ultimately conflated his fear of Walton with his own past political policies via projection hoping to confuse voters via denigrating a system he has successfully used for years. Gaslighting an opponent using harsh rhetoric ultimately follows the path of someone who has little else to politically define their rival. It probably was why he was afraid to initially publicly debate her. Socialism is many things but not a political system. Conflating it with democracy is nonsensical. The good, albeit conceptually lazy, mayor needs to hone his politic a bit and be honest as to the motives of the person who beat him. My guess is that Walton would dismantle him in a debate.