Letter: Brown has the know-how required for Buffalo mayor

I don’t live in Buffalo, but we all know that what happens in Buffalo affects anyone who lives in the area. I was never a fan of Byron Brown when first elected. Slowly over the years I saw a metamorphosis in the city. The waterfront is a great example: Thriving and such a great place to go and celebrate all that is great about Western New York. I would definitely vote for Brown, if given the opportunity.

Now India Walton has absolutely no political experience, what makes anyone think she’s capable of doing the job? Did she ever think about getting her feet wet first by going for assemblywoman or something else? No, she wants to jump right into mayor. Why doesn’t she go for governor or senator?

We all know, all too well what happened when a totally inept person jumped right in to be president. No political experience whatsoever. He turned this country into a real disaster, along with over 600,000 Covid-19 deaths. So India, if you truly love Buffalo, get some experience so you can have that knowledge you desperately need to run the job of mayor.

So Buffalo keep the job with someone who knows what he’s doing. Reelect Brown.

Toni Barone Raszeja

Cheektowaga