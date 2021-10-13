Letter: Brown has experience voters should appreciate

Would you like to be a passenger onboard an airplane being flown by a new pilot doing a first flight with passengers onboard? Would you like to be the very first patient of a new doctor or dentist? Or would you rather have someone with greater experience in charge at such important moments? That’s the question voters have to ask themselves in the upcoming mayoral election.

India Walton is an excellent speaker and appears to be very intelligent but she does not have any of the experience in running a major city that Byron Brown does. Brown is uniquely qualified having served so many years at so many different levels of local and state government. Ironically, the fact that he did not get the Democratic endorsement is also an actual plus in his favor because he is less under the thumb of any political party and owes them nothing.

Also, at a time when our country is so polarized and in a tug-of-war between extreme political views, Brown has exhibited a calm, non-extremist position throughout his terms in office. The voters should be concerned by the fact that ultra-liberal contributors from outside our area are so involved in promoting Walton’s campaign.