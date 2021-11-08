 Skip to main content
Letter: Brown deserves victory in race with Walton

I take offense to the letter writer saying The Buffalo News endorsed Mayor Byron Brown unfairly. He has worked tirelessly to make Buffalo better. He has lowered taxes, kept our police and first responders, all the while maintaining professionalism, and honor in the office.

India Walton was fired as a nurse after a controversy over family medical leave. Do you know how hard it is to be fired as a nurse when you have the union fighting for you? Walton did not pay her tickets or get her car inspected.

So, the News just stated the facts, and now we have our winner, the only winner capable and able to do the job.

Margy Gonzalez

Buffalo

