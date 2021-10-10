Letter: Brown delivers for seniors, all City of Buffalo residents

This is a response to the article , “Has Brown cut funds for youth, senior services?” on Sept. 27. As a senior citizen who has participated in the many activities and events provided by Mayor Byron W. Brown and the Buffalo Department of Senior Services, I take exception to India Walton’s claims of defunding in this area.

I have lived and worked in Buffalo all my life and can attest to the many positive and progressive changes Brown has made for all citizens including senior citizens. More than 15 years ago when Brown became mayor, our city was in a dire situation with financial, economic, and safety issues. The mayor has moved the city in a positive direction with economic prosperity and population growth. We can all agree that change is important and inevitable. However, now is not the time for radical changes that will jeopardize the progress of our City of Good Neighbors.