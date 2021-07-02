Letter: Brown and Republicans should apologize to voters

Who voted for India Walton? I did. I did not expect her to win, but I am not apologizing. The people who should apologize are Mayor Byron Brown and the Democratic and Republican Party bosses.

In the only political survey I remember responding to, I made it clear that I thought we needed a new mayor – four terms were long enough. For the most part, I was satisfied with Brown’s performance as mayor. I was not happy with the way he handled the corrupt members of his administration. Normally, I just would not have cast a vote for the office of mayor in the primary, but the cameras in front of the city schools was the proverbial “straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Before some people express their outrage, I want these areas safe. I want all our streets safe, but the situation with the cameras was ridiculous.

Some are saying that the election results were due to a political miscalculation. I say it was due to the ineptitude and arrogance of Brown and the Democratic and Republican Party bosses. For years I have railed against the political parties only having one or no candidates listed for a political office on the election ballots. It always made me feel like we lived in a dictatorship. If a candidate ran unopposed, I usually did not vote for that office.