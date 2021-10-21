Letter: Brown administration has already run out of time

Previous writers have criticized Mayor Byron Brown’s school speed camera system for financing city government on the backs of its low-income and African American citizens. But in addition, the history of the program, as described in several Buffalo News stories, shows the arrogance and incompetence of Brown’s administration.

An enterprising lawyer, Karina Tefft, discovered that New York State has standards that such a program must meet in order for the tickets it issues to be valid. In particular, the cameras have to be checked regularly to ensure their accuracy, and the checks have to be documented.

It turns out that our city government – by its own admission – was not making the required checks or documentation. Were the officials in charge of the program so incompetent, lazy or heedless that they never read the state rules? Or were they aware of the rules but decided they didn’t need to follow them? Perhaps they thought they were of a higher order of humanity than the drivers who would be ticketed for not following speed rules?