Letter: Brooks did not get it right, at least this time around

David Brooks started off a recent column titled “How to find out who you are: Immerse yourself in the world around you and soak it in,” with these curious words: “The worst advice you can give to people trying to find themselves is to look within.” Fortunately, he followed this sentence shortly with an explanation of how he got so sideways. He said that finding yourself is “the idea that if you sit in a room with yourself and focus on yourself, you will get in touch with the ‘real you’ or self-actualize the ‘real you.’”

Indeed, that is the worst advice ever for how to go about finding yourself. For the things we need to find are the dark inner aspects that cause us to have conflicts with others. He’s right then that the answer is to go out into the world and see what happens. Because the friction we experience with others will bring all our inner darkness to the surface. So we can see it and work on it.

For the only way we can find and transform these dark aspects is by looking at our disharmonies in life, and then looking within for the cause. If we do this – if we do the hard work of transforming our dark aspects back to their original bright and shiny condition – our many life stories will begin to have better endings. This work is not easy, but it’s the way that leads to joy.

As I shared in my most recent post titled “The Story of Our Lives: Why Look Within?” we do this healing work “by uncovering our hidden darkness, which is typically hidden from our own awareness but not so hard for others to see.” This is why we must engage with the world around us. It is also why we need help from someone who can help us see what we’ve been blind to inside ourselves. No one can do this work of self-finding alone.

David Brooks, you have great depth and a big voice. As such, it is your responsibility to make sure you get it right. Because many people are listening to you. This time, you did not get it right.

Jill Loree

Founder of Phoenesse

Cuba, N.Y.