Letter: Broken laws must also be considered in Kia accident

There can be no question that the recent crash of the stolen Kia and resulting deaths and injuries to the teenagers is a regrettable tragedy.

But remember that the "victim" is the vehicle owner whose car was stolen and destroyed. The teenagers in the car were participants in grand theft auto - and in fatal violation of seatbelt laws.

This newspaper refers to two of the young men as "aspiring to building a brighter future for themselves and their community." How does that reconcile with the theft and crash of a vehicle from someone in that community? How many other motorists in the community were endangered by the unsafe driving of a 16-year-old?

How do the presumed aspirations of the 14-year-old girl reconcile with the reality of the 15-year-old mother with whom she associates?

Where is the parental guidance that tolerates a 14-year-old girl in a stolen vehicle with a 19-year-old man? Who is taking care of the 15-year-old's child while she is riding around in the stolen vehicle in the early morning?

If this rant sounds culturally insensitive, then it implies the culture is at least tolerant of this behavior.

I do feel bad for the families of these teenagers, but there is some serious introspection required on their part, for their part in the tragedy.

Barry Minbiole

East Amherst