Letter: Broadway Market’s prospects could be vastly improved
We are missing the boat. Buffalo that is.

Other cities we visit all have an international market.

We have a prime location steps from downtown, namely the Broadway Market.

I asked one of the vendors why it wasn’t more popular. She said it was because the city runs it and the rent is the same as places like the McKinley Mall. So. Why wouldn’t vendors go there?

I am not sure who is in charge for the city, but it has such potential that is being missed. I wish it was different.

Norine Kirkpatrick

Williamsville

