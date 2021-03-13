Letter: Broadway Market ‘refresh’ can help revitalize the area

I can feel the cringe from many Western New York residents, about a new plan for revitalizing the Broadway Market … but hold on a minute. Located between the Northland project, Larkinville and the Central Terminal, Broadway Fillmore is ripe for investment and development. Recent improvements to the Torn Space Theater, Adam Mickiewicz Library, the Buddhist Cultural Center and the Jericho Road Health Center, validate the value of the neighborhood. There’s new interest in Central Terminal with Monica Pellegrino Faix, heading the process and who is actively engaging the community for their ideas and input.