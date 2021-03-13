Letter: Broadway Market ‘refresh’ can help revitalize the area

I can feel the cringe from many Western New York residents, about a new plan for revitalizing the Broadway Market … but hold on a minute. Located between the Northland project, Larkinville and the Central Terminal, Broadway Fillmore is ripe for investment and development. Recent improvements to the Torn Space Theater, Adam Mickiewicz Library, the Buddhist Cultural Center and the Jericho Road Health Center, validate the value of the neighborhood. There’s new interest in Central Terminal with Monica Pellegrino Faix, heading the process and who is actively engaging the community for their ideas and input.
Major investment in the Broadway Market is long overdue. It should be updated, so it can be restored to its status as a regional destination for Western New York. It continues to serve as an incubator for small upstart businesses that, once established, move to newer, fresher locations, like Chandlerville. With this proposed plan these businesses would grow and stay here.
The Broadway Market needs to represent the community it’s in and adding “International” to its name doesn’t diminish its Polish roots. It can be celebrated as a “Polish” market at Easter, to retain its heritage. And any proposal moving it to another location would effectively erase its Polish heritage.
This area has rounded a corner; property values are rising, crime is dropping, and a sense of community is developing as we learn to understand the cultural differences between the newest immigrants and our own. We’ve learned to respect those differences and celebrate them together. We’ve had our growing pains like any depressed community has, and now we’re healing and starting anew! Now is the time to take the next step in restoring.
Patra Mangus
Buffalo