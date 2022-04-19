Letter: Broadway Market offerings disappoint during Easter

Oh, for shame, Mayor Byron Brown and Kathleen Peterson, Broadway Market director. What a cruel trick you have played on those seeking traditional Easter fare at the Market this year. With all the hoopla surrounding the “re-opening” we were post-pandemic delighted to renew our annual pilgrimage. There’s just nothing like the mouth-watering foods that make an Easter meal complete.

Imagine our disappointment and frustration when we discovered that there is no longer any permanent bakery in the Market and the offerings this year were provided by pop-ups or temporary stalls. We arrived at the Market on Thursday and discovered there were no traditional Easter bakery goods for sale, or if they had some meager offerings they were completely sold out. The butchers were there, the butter lambs on parade, decorated eggs, pierogis and chocolates abounded. But, where, oh where were the famous Broadway Market cupcakes, the placek, the carefully carved rye bread cross rounds, the poppy seed rolls and most of all, where were the beautifully decorated lamb cakes? Nowhere. There was not a crumb to be had.

Combing through past news articles and video snippets Peterson blithely explained away the departure of the last Polish bakery in the Market and said a new one would be “forthcoming.” It’s been more than two years. At the very least, how about alerting customers in advance about the total absence of traditional baked goods so that they could have planned? Instead of news conferences, press releases and feel good stories how about some honesty?

A last-minute scramble out to the suburbs and stops to various grocery stores yielded almost everything that was needed, at exorbitant prices. But, there will be a large empty spot in the middle of the dining room table this year. Sadly, there wasn’t a lamb cake to be found.

It’s great that the Market is open and people are able to shop. But Mayor Byron Brown’s “great news” rings hollow for this family.

Ann K. Lupo

Buffalo