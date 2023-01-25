Letter: Bring environmental justice to our communities of color

Regarding “EPA to award $100M for justice programs,” Jan. 11, look no further than the unequal treatment meted out to Buffalo’s Black and Latino communities in clean-up for the latest climate-worsened blizzard.

Diesel-spewing trucks have ploughed through low-income communities. Industrial projects, including fossil fuel power plants and LNG facilities, have been diverted to them. Inadequate heating in the area’s housing compels people to seek warmth from their toxic gas stoves.

EPA grants will help to even these inequities, along with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plans to transition the state from gas dependence, to provide funds for low-income people to make their homes more energy-efficient, to build-up electric and, in the near future, to ban new gas appliances and cars.

Environmental justice and equity are long overdue for Buffalo’s Black and Latino communities.

Lisa Mertz

Executive Committee

Sierra Club Niagara Group