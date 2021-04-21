 Skip to main content
Letter: Brewery’s attempt at wit turns into cruel reminder
Letter: Brewery’s attempt at wit turns into cruel reminder

I like good wordplay when I see it. But Old First Ward Brewing Company’s Dyngus Day beer named “cremated remains” (Gusto, p. 7, bottom right, April 1) isn’t clever. It is no April Fool’s joke. It’s just not funny.

Under Nazi occupation six extermination camps – Auschwitz-Birkenau, Belzec, Chelmno, Majdanek, Sobibor and Treblinka – were established in Poland. Millions of Jews, Poles and Roma were murdered in those camps. Their remains were cremated.

There are Holocaust survivors living in Buffalo. Some 20,000 live in New York City. And I suspect that in Buffalo’s Polish community there may have been, or still are, some people with tattooed numbers on their arms.

The beer blurb also mentions that the beverage has notes of “smoked meat.” This may well be true, but its mention in the context of “cremated remains” on a day significant to Polonia dredges up memories too horrid to recall.

Gene Grabiner

Buffalo

