Letter: Breen cannot criticize certain stimulus features

Steve Breen’s cartoon in the March 9 Buffalo News portrayed the stimulus bill as two equally sized figures, a spiked virus and a pig. The pig is labelled “pork spending.” With the virus having had a serious effect on so many aspects of our lives it is hard to know just what in the stimulus bill to assign to the pig. I’ll let Breen include transportation aid, but not any big items such as child care, stimulus checks, unemployment, school and local government aid. I appreciate Breen’s problem. If drawn to size it would be difficult even for an accomplished cartoonist to draw so small a figure that readers lacking a magnifying glass might mistake it for a small sparrow or baby chick.