Letter: Breaking down stats on student loan debt

In articles on forgiving student loan debt, I have not witnessed a serious dive into the nature of this debt. Usually what is noted is the average amount of such debt, about $33,000 in 2019 and $39,000 in 2020, with a total of $1.7 trillion owed. But who are the students behind such debt?

According to a Brookings Institution study in 2020, students who don’t complete a degree own 8% of such debt. Associate degree students own 7%, bachelors degree students 29%, masters degree students 36% and doctoral and professional degree students 20%. Thus 56% of the total debt is owned by graduate students. Graduate school costs more than undergraduate, and more loan money is available to such students. Do those for or against debt relief take any of this into consideration?

There is much more data to digest, such as those with income above $74,000 own 60% of the debt total and 30% of all bachelors degree students have no debt. Additionally, 23% of bachelors degree students owe less than $20,000.