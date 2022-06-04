Letter: Bravery is a requirement for our law enforcement

Cowards need not apply. That should be the first line on any employment application for a job in law enforcement, cowards need not apply. How many times has an officer been found not guilty of killing an unarmed civilian because they feared for their lives? Cowards need not apply. Our latest example of people in the wrong line of work comes from Uvalde, Texas. They waited over an hour to enter the school. Cowards need not apply. No one is drafted to work in law enforcement, they applied. Being a law enforcement officer is a thankless job, that being said it’s one they applied for. My deepest respect and admiration for former Buffalo police officer Aaron Salter. Even though it wasn’t on his employment application he knew, Cowards need not apply.