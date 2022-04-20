Letter: BPS superintendent search must produce top talent

The members of the Board of Education for Buffalo Public Schools are yet again faced with hiring a new superintendent. As a parent of children educated in BPS, I have seen superintendents brought in from national searches and those hired locally, each with varying levels of success as leaders of our district. At this fragile, post-pandemic time it’s more important to find a great candidate from our local talent pool than to look for someone from elsewhere.

However, it is important to consider candidates in addition to Tonja Williams in light of her experience as an educator and administrator. Williams’ teaching experience is rather limited, and was not in BPS, but at Canisius College and Bryant and Stratton. She served as a school counselor in BPS for several years, and was principal at Marva J. Daniel Futures Preparatory School #37 and at Arthur O. Eve School of Distinction #61. During her tenure both schools remained on the state’s list of lowest performing schools. It puzzles me how following her time as a principal, Williams was then seemingly promoted to assistant superintendent and shortly thereafter became associate superintendent for student support services, seeing as though both schools where Williams served as principal failed to meet annual targets for proficiency.

Furthermore, as associate superintendent for students support services, Williams oversaw departments including attendance and social emotional health. These departments have, in my opinion, underperformed as BPS was the last school in New York State to reopen to offer support and resume in person attendance. It is for these reasons that I believe the board should consider candidates from our local talent pool for this very important position of running a school district that serves over 30,000 students and has an annual budget of almost a billion dollars.

Susan Stephens

Buffalo