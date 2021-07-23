Letter: BPS gets high marks for ‘acceleration’ approach

Thirty years ago, as the coordinator of the Bennett High School Law Magnet Program, I, along with the staff in the program believed in such an approach. We instituted a program where the students in our program had the same teachers for their four years in high school. The teachers had to agree to teach four levels of the same subject, as to do so would violate the teachers’ contract. These educators were visionaries and agreed to this new idea. The theory behind this new approach, was that no student would fail a grade. When they would return to school in September, they would have the same teacher they had at the end of the last school year. That teacher would know what subject matter they had mastered and would carry on from there. Students, of course were at different levels, but there was no such thing as failure. After four years of high school, everyone graduated. Our students had tremendous success and were at the top of the list academically. Not only did this system benefit the students in regards to subject matter, having the same teachers for four years helped forge a bond between student and teacher. These relationships helped provide for a more positive learning environment.