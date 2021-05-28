Letter: BPS funding decisions must include stakeholders

When former M&T CEO Robert Wilmers and President Mark Czarnecki began the bank’s support for Westminster Charter School nearly three decades ago, it was because students and their families needed an alternative to the Buffalo Public Schools.

The Oishei Foundation also believes alternatives are necessary and we have demonstrated so by making education our top funding priority at more than $20 million over the last five years.

Our dollars fund myriad programs to ensure Buffalo’s students can succeed. So, when the Buffalo School Board recently decided to close both Westminster and Enterprise charter schools without warning and behind closed doors, we became deeply concerned.

Closing schools during a pandemic, when stability and consistency are so critical, is unconscionable and doing so on questionable data makes it doubly so. Singled out as the only two charter schools in New York State that were not renewed raises significant questions. By effectively blocking current students from transferring to other charter schools and relegating many to lower performing BPS schools, the decision demonstrates that concern for students was not a priority.