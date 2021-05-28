Letter: BPS funding decisions must include stakeholders

When former M&T CEO Robert Wilmers and President Mark Czarnecki began the bank’s support for Westminster Charter School nearly three decades ago, it was because students and their families needed an alternative to the Buffalo Public Schools.
The Oishei Foundation also believes alternatives are necessary and we have demonstrated so by making education our top funding priority at more than $20 million over the last five years.
Our dollars fund myriad programs to ensure Buffalo’s students can succeed. So, when the Buffalo School Board recently decided to close both Westminster and Enterprise charter schools without warning and behind closed doors, we became deeply concerned.
Closing schools during a pandemic, when stability and consistency are so critical, is unconscionable and doing so on questionable data makes it doubly so. Singled out as the only two charter schools in New York State that were not renewed raises significant questions. By effectively blocking current students from transferring to other charter schools and relegating many to lower performing BPS schools, the decision demonstrates that concern for students was not a priority.
While we call on the School Board to reverse its decision, the larger issue is that BPS and district leadership must prioritize the needs of students, particularly those already marginalized by educational inequities. Listening to parent and student voices, collaborating and learning from others, communicating effectively, and being transparent are all critical.
Sadly, we do not see these attributes demonstrated by the current School Board or district leadership.
The district will soon have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in receiving more than $200 million in federal stimulus funds that can be a game changer if handled correctly. If decisions regarding these dollars are handled as they were with the charters, it will be a missed opportunity to put students first.
It is imperative to involve all relevant stakeholders – parents, students, educators, community leaders and those in philanthropy – to develop a shared plan for the use of these dollars.
Robert D. Gioia
President
The John R. Oishei Foundation
Board member
Westminster Foundation