Letter: BPS educators must be involved in literacy hubs

I read with interest the article about the new literacy hubs in Buffalo Public Schools (BPS). Any effort that gets more books into libraries is worth pursuing. However, I did want to comment on Teach My Kid to Read (TMKTR), which will be developing the hubs and was called “a national group of educators.” Marion Waldman, the Executive Director of TMKTR defines herself as “a Mom of an exceptional child with a reading difference, and an educational publisher.” The President of the Board of Trustees is Laurie Puhn Feinstein, an attorney, author, and human rights advocate who joined this movement because her youngest child was not learning to read. The other board members have degrees in music, folk studies, veterinary medicine, accounting, engineering, and yes, a few educators. What they mostly have in common is that they list themselves as parents of children with dyslexia. I think it would be more accurate to refer to Teach My Kid to Read as a national group of parent advocates. This group has passion and a purpose, but is not a group of educators. It will be up to BPS to make sure that a group of local educators will be included in this worthy effort to maximize the educational impact.