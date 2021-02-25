 Skip to main content
Letter: BPO’s online concert series provides much-needed respite
Scientists and medical persons are doing their best to get us through this pandemic. At the same time, the Buffalo Philharmonic is reaching us at a different and extremely important depth.

A recent article in The Buffalo News highlighted pianist George Li’s performance of Mozart’s Piano Concerto #23 as part of the BPO’s “On Demand” series of online concerts. By featuring such musical perfection, the orchestra keeps alive the promise of a new season at Kleinhans Music Hall and helps us focus on the light at the end of this fearsome tunnel.

Sister Margaret Mary Quinlan

Buffalo

