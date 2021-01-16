Letter: BPO lifts our spirits during these trying times

BPO Out of the Box: Virtual Version is a traveling music video series that highlights the beauty of the WNY region, showcases the talent of our musicians, recognizes the inspirational and healing power of music, and celebrates the resilient spirit of the City of Good Neighbors.

One of the brightest lights in the darkness we have been experiencing these past several months has been our own Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. Whether Tuesday evening radio programs, uniquely orchestrated classical performances, lively jazz and pops concerts or the “Out of the Box” series featuring local venues, the entertainment provided by the BPO has been extraordinary.

I use the word extraordinary very literally. JoAnn Falletta has had to create a season from the ground up. Because of Covid-19, the programs planned for the 2020-21 season had to be adjusted so that fewer performers are on stage. As a result, alternative pieces for those smaller groups had to be chosen. These programs, as televised, have been delightful to “attend.”

Individual musicians introduce themselves and the pieces. They tell us a bit about themselves and preview the music with personal observations, and they always state that they so look forward to playing before an in-person audience at Kleinhans. We all look forward to that, too, but an advantage of the televised performances has been the close-up views of the musicians.