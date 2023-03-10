The Arc Allegany-Steuben has operated the Wellsville Redemption Center since 2005. I see raising the deposit, and crucially the handling fee on containers, as being essential to staying in business. We employ 16 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities at our Wellsville redemption operations. The current redemption handling fee has remained the same since 2009, even though the state minimum wage has increased by 96% over that same time period. Adding containers to the bill without addressing the deposit and the outdated redemption fee structure will likely put us and many other redemption centers out of business. In our case costing critical jobs for people with IDD.