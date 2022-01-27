Letter: Both political parties are simply abject failures

I, as a lifelong registered Republican am disgusted to see the cowardly Republican Party give license to the pathological crazies amongst them who now steer us all toward the destruction of our Constitution. The vast majority have turned their backs on their sworn oaths of office.

I am angry at the liberals who continue to “poke the bear” with demands that will never be agreed to. Their demands simply provide more ammunition for the crazies. I am also disappointed in the entire Democratic Party for being so utterly clueless.

I find it terribly demoralizing to look around and see so many of my fellow citizens too occupied fighting with one another to see the downward spiral playing out right in front of us all.

Bill Meetze

Hamburg