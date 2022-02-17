Letter: Borrello’s Another Voice offers balanced energy policy

Amen, amen, amen to George Borrello’s recent commentary in Another Voice on the assessment of the so-called “green” wind and solar options as climate solutions. The whole life cycle picture from start to finish of solar, wind and battery as the only solution has to be considered and leads to an environmental disaster. A balanced all inclusive, integrated solution (including nuclear power) using and upgrading current infrastructures is the reasonable way forward. Let’s limit the extent of this “eye pollution” of wind mills and solar farms. By the way has anybody noticed the snow covered solar collectors on the University at Buffalo campus?

The same approach applies to the hysteria of moving to all electric cars/trucks. The infrastructure does not exist and will not be in place to support them. The cost to build it out and again the long term negative environmental impact will be huge. For one, what will we do with the dead batteries? Again a balanced approach is the reasonable, sane approach. Hybrid cars offer reduced fuel usage, use current infrastructure and put no increased demand on the electrical grid.