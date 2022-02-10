Letter: Borrello is off the mark on wind, solar opinion

Sen. George Borrello’s Feb. 7 Another Voice regarding green energies compared to fossil fuels was way off the mark.

He calls wind and energy “subsidized,” when gas and oil have had federal and state subsidies, infrastructure, and tax loopholes for over 100 years.

Borello’s claim that forests are being cut down to provide wind and other projects is laughable. Wind and solar facilities are pointedly situated on accessible areas like shorelines, reachable mountain areas, and existing clear-cuts.

Borrello’s astonishing quote, “Landfills in the U.S. are filling up with tens of thousands of turbine blades that will take centuries to degrade” is an outright lie. The wind industry is only several years old, and a windmill’s structural lifetime is at least 25 years. In addition, retired blades frequently are reconfigured and reused in other industries.