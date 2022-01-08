Letter: Border wall is necessary for the safety of our citizens

Regarding a recent letter against a “Border Wall” I would like to respond and state that the writer has no idea what they are talking about. High fences along the southern border used in addition to natural barriers such as hills and valleys, along with technology help the U.S. Border Patrol create choke points where illegal people and items entering the country can be caught more easily.

Whether or not people attempting to enter the country illegally are released on an appearance ticket or sent back to their home country they need to be processed. If a later issue arises, identity can be established, our country cannot allow unknown individuals to enter the country at will.

Illegal drugs have now become the number one killer of Americans between the ages of 18-45, more than Covid-19. Unfortunately, both deadly drugs and disease are flowing freely across the open sections of the southern border.