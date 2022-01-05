Letter: Border wall is a disgrace that should not continue

In response to the article about the border wall, putting up a wall is a disgrace. It will do nothing to stop people from illegally entering the U.S., for one. Also, it inhibits the wildlife from movement. It is an environmental disaster and anyone who thinks that the wall is a good thing, probably believes that our fair election was stolen.

The wall is a waste of money, it won’t fix the problems of the people sacrificing their lives to leave the countries that are oppressing their citizens. Let’s focus on helping to fix the problems, instead of putting up a wall and turning a blind eye to the genocide and oppression in other countries. We are a blessed country that God can take away at any time (shown by the division of the country thanks to Donald Trump). Surely God wants the countries that can to the countries that have not, per Bible verses.

Let’s take the money that people (Trumpers) want to use on the wall and help out the homeless in our own country. We need to stop the division in this country by getting politicians to represent their constituents, not their parties. Start working together not against each other.

This is not the country that it was before the 2016 election.

Mike Kozlowski

Pendleton