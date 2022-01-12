Letter: Border wall does not bode well for our continued democracy

Upon reading the Jan. 8 letter, “Border wall is necessary for the safety of our citizens,” perhaps the members of the former Republican Party should consider completing Donald Trump’s “wall.”
But not for the reasons the letter writer stated. It will be for a different group and prevention from a different direction. They will likely wish to complete the Mexican component but also add the U.S./Canadian border to the completion. Upon the U.S. changing from a democracy many of us will want to escape the future autocracy that will likely prevail. The new leadership will want to prevent that escape of rational democracy-loving citizens, not unlike the purpose of the Berlin Wall of recent years.
All great nations have had a lifespan, and I fear we are indeed nearing our endpoint.
Robert Shaw
Colden