Letter: Border wall disgrace warrants an explanation

Millions of dollars’ worth of steel that was intended for the extension of a security wall to secure our southern Texas border from thousands of undocumented immigrants – and the Biden administration lets it sit and rust in the desert. Finally the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, has said enough is enough and has his state installing and paying for that wall out of Texas dollars. Think that’s bad enough that Texas has to do this. Well, consider the fact that the current administration won’t allow them to use that bought-and-paid-for steel that’s just sitting there, they have to buy new steel. Why? Possibly because the wall was a (former President) Trump initiative, pure politics at its worst or maybe just a current president that lacks the foresight needed to recognize that a wall will prevent thousands of additional undocumented immigrants. Whatever it might be the current state of our border is abominable, yet millions of dollars’ worth of steel and other products sit, and a project bought and paid for including labor is a horrific misfortune endured by the American people.