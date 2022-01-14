Letter: Border wall can’t keep us safe from our own citizens

Seeing the recent letter regarding the border wall being necessary for safety of our citizens, I laughed out loud. The first sentence alleging another writer “has no idea what they are talking about” is rich. Even more rich is the alleged “disease” flowing freely.

Richer still was the mention of “guns, gang members and intended terrorists.” Perhaps it is the raging Covid-19 variant Omicron aligning with the anniversary of Jan. 6th’s “normal day of tourist visits” (as most GOPers view it) that made me cackle at the irony and hypocrisy of the letter. Guns, gang members and intended terrorists truly were present at the Capitol, full of misinformation disease.

To better protect the safety of our citizens, don’t build a wall. Listen to science, wear a mask, get vaccinated. That helps build one’s own border wall of safety. We, each of us, can keep each other safe, versus a wall.

Deanne Plonka

Buffalo