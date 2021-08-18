Letter: Border reopening is a result of divergent tactics to vaccination

While reviewing the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center website today, I learned that 64% of all Canadians are fully vaccinated compared to only 51% of Americans. Canada’s significant advantage is even more impressive when you consider that Canada has to import every dose, and has been subject to supply disruptions unlike its southern friend.

Except for the unmistakable Canadian eh, and the American huh, it is difficult to tell which country a North American is from. That is why I am flummoxed at how divergent the strategies adopted by neighboring allies are in fighting the common invisible enemy.

Has vaccination become more of a political issue in the two-party democracy than the parliamentary form of government? Is the country that took its nationhood via rebellion more resistant to government suggestions than the one that didn’t? Has socialized health care created a citizenship with an enhanced regard for medicine and the well-being of each other? Does one citizenship view the “Fauci ouchie” as the ticket to getting back to normal? I imagine some answers are above and some I still have not yet considered.

Unfortunately, the current American aversion to vaccination will prohibit the Biden administration from matching Canada’s openness to the detriment of citizens on both sides of the longest undefended border in the world