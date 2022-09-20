Letter: Border problems have been going on for decades

I was a United States Border Patrol Agent through Reagan’s, both Bush’s, and Clinton’s years in the White House. Twenty years of Republican and eight years of Democratic administrations. Twenty-eight years of politicians talking the talk, but never solving the problem.

The US Border Patrol has made over 1 million apprehensions per fiscal year 20 times since 1980, with almost 1.7 million in the year 2000.

Since 1980, the world’s population has almost doubled from 4.4 billion to almost 8 billion people, and living conditions around the world haven’t gotten any easier for a lot of this population.

So it doesn’t surprise me that Border Patrol apprehensions this fiscal year, ending September 30, are projected to be 1.8 million, a new record number.

People escaping poverty, war, or persecution will do whatever they can to help themselves and their families. There is no way to stop them from trying!

President Reagan was fond of saying America was like “the shining city on a hill.”

I’m willing to bet that if you asked these migrants from all over the world, they would agree with President Reagan. The majority of them think our streets are paved with gold.

My point is that this is not a new problem. I’m constantly hearing Republican politicians claiming the record number of apprehensions this year are the fault of the Biden administration, apparently to gain political points with their base.

They say Biden isn’t doing anything about it, but not one of them ever offer a solution to the problem. It’s much easier just to point their finger. I believe this is because they know there are no easy solutions. Trump’s wall would have never worked. The money he took from the Department of Defense to start the wall could have been used to hire more Border Patrol Agents; trained boots on the ground is the only solution in my opinion.

Smuggling, whether it’s people, drugs, guns, or other contraband, is a very lucrative, well-paying criminal career choice.

We are never going to stop smugglers, criminals and the desperately poor or persecuted from trying to enter the United States illegally, but the Border Patrol is there 24/7, 365 days a year with limited resources doing an excellent job.

If the southern border is out of control, the politicians have no one to blame but themselves.

Patrick Norton

West Seneca