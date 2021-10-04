Letter: Border Patrol supports the fight for civil rights

Recent comments by politicians about the U.S. Border Patrol Horse Patrol Unit in Del Rio, Texas. are completely off base. In fact, history proves that the Border Patrol fought against segregation and was embroiled in the fight for civil rights.

In the fall of 1962, approximately 300 Immigration Patrol Inspectors (as they were known at that time) volunteered to assist with registering James Meredith as the first African American at the University of Mississippi. They and other federal law enforcement personnel were met by an angry mob that was using bricks, Molotov cocktails, baseball bats and other weapons. A U.S. Border Patrol plane successfully flew Meredith onto the campus and eventually he was able to register at the university.

Politicians may state that they marched for or helped pass legislation to advance civil rights, but the U.S. Border Patrol in 1962 was, and still is today, on the front line, fighting for justice and the rule of law at the borders of the United States.

Gary Roussie

Kenmore