Letter: Boomers are not to blame for millennials’ sad lives

Millennials feel “entitled” because they went to college therefore, they deserve a high-paying job. They want to start at the top. This was the generations raised where “everyone got a trophy.” They just had to show up and they got one.

Just because millennials went to college and ended up with dead-end, low paying jobs while paying off record student loan debt is not the “boomers’” fault. Did they take rigorous courses in high school to qualify for scholarships? Did they just get by with mediocre grades and find out they were not prepared for the rigor of college and had to take an extra year or two to get a degree. Was the degree in an employable field? Was the degree even completed? Get a college degree in something employable. Take out the least amount of loans. Work while going to school. Pay as you go. Then you can reach financial stability earlier like us “boomers.” Millennials want it all. They are finding out they cannot. Millennials need to live with the consequences of their choices. Stop playing the “blame game!”