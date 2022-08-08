Letter: Boomer in a progressive commercial speaks out

My two boys begged me not to submit this, or at least to do so anonymously. They said I would come across as a longing for the past boomer, a caricature of the progressive ads with people turning into their parents. However, the gentleman’s recent My View on the neighborhood pool brought back clear and vivid memories of a childhood experience that saddens me deeply was not available to my boys. For me it was Brighton pool in Tonawanda.

As the five-mile walk through snow to school is my winter memory, leaving my house for the pool at 8 a.m. and returning only when called at 6 p.m., is my summer memory. Our bikes were left in the rack unlocked, and always there when you came for it. In addition to those things the writer recalls, I would add rotating my hands, and showing my feet to the old man wart checker. The lining up for lessons by age in front of colored shingles, identical to those that covered our GI bill houses. Anxiously waiting for that birthday that would allow me to swim at night, and that first summer when I noticed the difference between a one piece and a bikini on a girl.