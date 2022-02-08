Letter: Book banning is never good for our children

After I read the article in The News on Jan.31, I felt a need to say how totally appalled I am by the idea that banning books of any kind in the United States is OK. I know this is not a new idea but do you remember your history on prohibition? Can we all agree that it did not work? Instead it created an crime wave, bootlegging and underground speakeasies all because of a group of people that thought their way was the answer.

Next I’d like to say to the parents that are jumping on this, freedom of speech also includes what we choose to read. Children don’t get antisemitic ideas from the outside or from books but from the inside where they are raised. Like it or not children are quite savvy today. You can’t raise them in a bubble. The more you try to keep from them the more they will go out of their way to find out what it is all about and ultimately form their own opinion. Wouldn’t you rather that their opinion mirrored yours? Teach your children about good and evil, right and wrong if you really want to make a difference in this world. If you dislike a book’s contents explain to your children why you feel that way.