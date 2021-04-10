Letter: Boniello’s time on the bench has been epitomized by fairness

New York State Supreme Court Justice Ralph A. Boniello, III retired on Dec. 31, 2020. Due to the current restrictions on in-person court proceedings, Boniello’s retirement occurred quietly, without fanfare or tribute. Boniello served 20 years on the bench, almost all of which at the Delsignore Building in Niagara Falls. For those who may not be aware, Supreme Court is the trial court for most civil disputes in New York State. Boniello presided over thousands of trials and hearings during his career. Prior to his election to the Supreme Court, Boniello had a successful practice and also served as general counsel to the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, as well as serving as Niagara County Attorney. He learned his trade under the tutelage of his father, esteemed Niagara Falls attorney, Ralph A. Boniello, Jr.
Boniello was a rare breed in our judicial system. Although he was extremely knowledgeable and articulate, he never let his ego or his pride effect his courtroom demeanor or his rulings. He was fair-minded to a fault and wouldn’t hesitate to admit it if he made a mistake. His approachability and friendliness were quickly noticeable to litigants, jurors, witnesses, attorneys and court staff.
Like many other members of the bar, I had the privilege of appearing before Boniello countless times throughout the years. Although I did not agree with every one of his decisions, I can’t recall a decision that was not based upon fairness and reason.
Judicial temperament is a phrase used to denote those judges who demonstrate respect for the rule of law, combined with compassion, a sense of fairness and more than a modicum of humility. Boniello’s legacy will be that he exhibited exemplary judicial temperament at all times, without fail. His respectfulness and guidance will be missed.
Edward P. Perlman, Esq.
Lewiston