Letter: Boniello’s time on the bench has been epitomized by fairness

New York State Supreme Court Justice Ralph A. Boniello, III retired on Dec. 31, 2020. Due to the current restrictions on in-person court proceedings, Boniello’s retirement occurred quietly, without fanfare or tribute. Boniello served 20 years on the bench, almost all of which at the Delsignore Building in Niagara Falls. For those who may not be aware, Supreme Court is the trial court for most civil disputes in New York State. Boniello presided over thousands of trials and hearings during his career. Prior to his election to the Supreme Court, Boniello had a successful practice and also served as general counsel to the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, as well as serving as Niagara County Attorney. He learned his trade under the tutelage of his father, esteemed Niagara Falls attorney, Ralph A. Boniello, Jr.