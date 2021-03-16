 Skip to main content
Letter: Board of Elections experience proves an unexpected pleasure

Recently I called the Erie County Board of Elections to change my enrollment. The phone was answered on the third ring by a very pleasant representative who asked what I needed, pulled up my information, asked me to verify the address and offered to mail me the required form.

Such excellent customer service is very rare – no long menu of choices, no long wait on hold, no being bounced to three more extensions, no overseas call center. Imagine the millions of hours everyone would save if the IRS help line, the state unemployment system and the vaccine appointment line worked so well!

Eugene Golebiewski

Williamsville

