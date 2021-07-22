Letter: Blue Jays should play in Buffalo next season

For the past two summers Buffalo has opened its arms to the “homeless” Toronto Blue Jays. Although Covid-19 kept fans from attending the games in 2020, at least many fans were able to watch big-league baseball for the first time this summer.

Now the Jays are saying goodbye and heading back to Toronto. Yes, Buffalo had economic benefit, fans were thrilled, and Sahlen Field got some major updates, but as of Wednesday the Jays will have vanished. It would be a good gesture for the Blue Jays organization to play a few games in Buffalo next season as a way of saying “thanks Buffalo for your hospitality.” In fact, if it was profitable for them they could continue playing a few games in Buffalo.