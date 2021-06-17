 Skip to main content
Letter: Blue Jays' games here don't live up to hype
In large print over a full front-page photograph of the Blue Jays’ first home game at Sahlen Field are emblazoned the words, "Dreams come true." I doubt Japan bombing Pearl Harbor garnered bigger hype.

In the first place, the "Jays" are only stationed here temporarily due to Toronto's reluctance to use their stadium during the pandemic.

When the powers that be feel comfortable again having the team return to Rogers Centre, back up they will go. This "opportunity" as some see it, has absolutely no bearing on Buffalo obtaining a Major League Baseball franchise.

Yes, a certain number of fans can actually attend games. Unfortunately, ticket prices are exorbitant due to demand and scarcity. For the life of me, I just cannot understand all the ado!

Ronald Welker

West Seneca

