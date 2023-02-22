I have a couple of problems with the Jan. 29 article “We Already Know Which Gun Policies Work,” by Francis Wilkinson, a Bloomberg opinion columnist. The writer makes a blanket statement that “shall issue” concealed carry jurisdictions have more shootings than other jurisdictions without supplying any numbers about who is shooting and who is getting shot. It seems to me that the increase in overall shootings would obviously be due to an increase in criminals being shot while committing crimes against armed, honest people. The same point applies to “stand your ground” shootings.