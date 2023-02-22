I have a couple of problems with the Jan. 29 article “We Already Know Which Gun Policies Work,” by Francis Wilkinson, a Bloomberg opinion columnist. The writer makes a blanket statement that “shall issue” concealed carry jurisdictions have more shootings than other jurisdictions without supplying any numbers about who is shooting and who is getting shot. It seems to me that the increase in overall shootings would obviously be due to an increase in criminals being shot while committing crimes against armed, honest people. The same point applies to “stand your ground” shootings.
Years ago Marvin Wolfgang, who wrote all the classic studies on homicide, conceded in a paper titled “Tribute to a View I Have Opposed” that defensive gun use against a criminal perpetrator does happen 2 million times a year, as stated in a study by Gary Kleck and Marc Gertz. Wolfgang hated guns and the NRA, but he could find no fault with that study’s methodology. John Lott’s studies largely parallel Kleck and Gertz, so dismissing him as a “dubious gun proponent” seems like propaganda to me.
I found the Wilkinson article to be biased in the extreme.
John Weller
East Amherst